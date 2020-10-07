Redrow South Wales Appoints New Construction Director

Redrow Homes South Wales has announced the appointment of Tim Sexton as its new construction director for the region.

Tim, who has been with Redrow for 14 years, has worked his way up through the ranks at the national housebuilder to take on this senior position.

His role will include working alongside the Cardiff-based division’s senior management team to direct operations and overseeing the construction of much needed high-quality new homes for South Wales.

Tim’s appointment follows the retirement of his predecessor Kevin Jones who spent many years with the housebuilder.

When asked about his appointment as construction director, Tim said:

“I’m really pleased to be taking on this senior role. I’ll be working closely with our teams on site and at our head office to facilitate the construction of our highly popular developments across the region. “As a team we have been focused on getting back onto our developments post-lockdown. It’s a challenging time for everyone but we know new homes are vital for South Wales and it’s my job to make sure we continue to deliver the premium range of homes our customers expect from us.”

Nigel Palmer, managing director of Redrow South Wales, commented:

“With extensive experience of the South Wales market and a demonstrable understanding of our developments, Tim was the natural choice for the vital role of construction director. “He has proven himself to be an outstanding member of the team and has shown commitment to delivering the highest standards we are known for. His passion and tenacity to get the job done is second to none and we are thrilled to have him step into the role.”

For more information on Redrow developments in South Wales, please visit https://www.redrow.co.uk/locations/south-wales