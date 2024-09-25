Redrow Site Manager Named Regional Winner of Pride in the Job Awards

Redrow site managers have scooped four Pride in the Job Awards with site manager Matthew Coyle being named the regional winner of the prestigious NHBC Pride in the Job Awards 2024.

Matthew Coyle collected the award for the large builder category for his work at Redrow’s Parc y Coleg development in Caerleon having previously been awarded a Quality Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Redrow’s site manager Nick Powell was given a Seal of Excellence Award for his work at Great Milton Park, Newport while Edward Piggford and Elliot Kingdon were given Quality Awards for their work at Churchlands and Cwrt Sant Ioan at Plasdwr respectively.

Matthew Coyle said:

“Quality is at the heart of all that we do at Redrow, so I am very proud to have my work as a site manager recognised by the NHBC. It’s a big achievement to win a regional award and I now look forward to the Supreme Awards in January.”

Tim Sexton is Construction Director for Redrow in South Wales. He said:

“The NHBC Pride in the Job Awards are the most highly regarded competition in our industry and a prestigious benchmark for exceptional site managers. The Awards inspire site managers to make their mark on the industry, earning the respect of their peers and leaving a legacy of homes built to the highest quality standards. Matthew, Nick, Edward and Elliot have all done fantastically well. They are all known for delivering high standards of customer care and are an integral part of our reputation for building high quality homes in South Wales.”

The Pride in the Job competition runs over 18 months and is open to all NHBC registered businesses. The Supreme Awards featuring all regional winners will be held on 24 January 2025.