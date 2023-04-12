Recruiters Unveil Rebrand and Growth Plans as MD Celebrates Landmark Anniversary

An acclaimed recruitment company unveiled a fresh new look and plans for growth as its MD celebrated a landmark anniversary.

Award-winning Supertemps, based in Colwyn Bay and Bangor, is emerging from the pandemic in a positive position.

Managing Director Sarah Ellwood marked 25 years with the business by welcoming bilingual resourcer Tamara Owen to the team.

Tamara’s arrival takes staff numbers to 12 and comes after another successful online employment law seminar in partnership with Manchester-based JMW Solicitors, which attracted 120 registrants.

And news that the company’s S2 Recruitment brand will be re-incorporated into the wider Supertemps group to focus on IT and Technical roles, alongside other divisions – Office and Professional, Industrial and Manual, and Retail and Hospitality – further demonstrates their strong start to the year.

With a new website launched in past days, the firm – which in March celebrated 43 years in the sector – is navigating the challenging recruitment landscape, with vacancies in a wide range of professions across North Wales and beyond.

“It has been an unprecedented time for our industry across the board,” said Sarah. “As well as working with our partners to fill vacancies we have been proactive in supporting people whose jobs are at risk – including hundreds of employees at the 2 Sisters Food Group in Llangefni – and attending career events to help employers meet demand for candidates in many sectors.”

She added:

“From a personal perspective, to celebrate 25 years at Supertemps is a huge honour, we have achieved so much in that time and I am thankful to our team for their hard work, friendship and vision, notably since the onset of Covid-19 and now the cost-of-living crisis and other challenges facing the market. “We have done so together and I’m very proud of that.”

The rebrand has been welcomed by clients and candidates, and Sarah believes it will breathe new life into the organisation.

“We have been around for a long time so it’s good to start a new chapter, to begin the next steps on our journey after a period of reflection,” she said. “The marketplace is exceptionally busy, arguably busier, and more volatile than it’s ever been, but we have the team to help candidates find the right career, and employers the best fit for them. “By adapting and anticipating changes in recruitment and other industries we have remained at the forefront of business in this region and hope to do so for many more years to come.”

For more information, visit www.supertemps.co.uk and follow @supertempsltd for the latest news and information from Supertemps.

YouTube channel: www.youtube.com