Recruiters Celebrate 10 Years in Business with Expansion Plans Following Jobs Surge

An award-winning recruitment agency celebrating a decade in business is planning for expansion and targeting new industries.

A busy year has seen Rhyl-based QiStaff Solutions experience a surge in demand for candidates to fill clerical and administrative vacancies.

And building on the company’s strong connections in manufacturing and construction, directors Evette Easton and Julie Lloyd are planning to open a second office in north east Wales, to service customers in Flintshire, Wrexham and Cheshire.

Employing five consultants at its Russell Road headquarters, QiStaff is one of the most respected names in the sector – Evette and Julie have more than 50 years’ experience between them – and despite economic challenges nationwide they say the jobs market is busier than ever on both the permanent and temporary sides of the business.

“We have seen so many changes over the years, but our ethos and attitude towards recruitment remains the same as it did when we started out,” said Julie. “It’s a people business and while we’ve embraced the internet, remote working, and advances in technology you can’t beat that face-to-face interaction, meeting in person and really seeing what makes a candidate tick. “We still have the same principles and practices we were taught ourselves, and ultimately when looking to hire someone or put them into the jobs market the characteristics employers are looking for never really change – talent, skill, a positive attitude, and education or experience.”

Operating a four-day week and with the health and wellbeing of the team a top priority given the demands of recruitment as a career, Evette said the growth of QiStaff runs parallel with a boom in multiple industries post-pandemic.

“We have always been successful with clients and candidates in manufacturing especially but have diversified more and more over the last couple of years,” she said. “Working with companies across North Wales and the North West that are looking to fill clerical positions is an area where we are seeing growth on the temps side, and in IT, hospitality, retail and other areas. “With the skilled team we have in place we will be expanding to meet that need, but manufacturing is still very much at the core of what we do. “As a result, we are seeing more interest from north east Wales, particularly in the industrial heartlands of Wrexham and Deeside, so having a physical presence there is something we will be exploring in the new year.”

Having both grown up in the seaside town, sisters Evette and Julie are delighted to be bolstering the local economy, and as well as creating jobs at QiStaff – a corporate member of the REC (Recruitment and Employment Confederation) – they want to continue supporting organisations in the private and public sectors, in Wales and beyond.

“We are so proud to have been in business for 10 years, it is a landmark for us in what is at times a challenging industry, but one that we love,” said Julie. Evette added: “Thank you to all of the candidates and clients we’ve represented over the last decade, that time has flown by – we look forward to many more years in business.”

For more information, visit the website www.qistaff.co.uk and follow QiStaff on social media. Alternatively, call 01745 369960 or email [email protected].