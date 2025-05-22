Record Turnout Reported at 2025 Royal Welsh Spring Festival

A record crowd flocked to the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society's Spring Festival at Llanelwedd.

The two-day event showcased the very best of rural Wales against the backdrop of perfect spring weather. This year's festival celebrated the RWAS’s Welsh heritage while appealing to a diverse audience from all walks of life.

“We couldn't have asked for better conditions,” said John Owen, president of the 2025 feature county, Caernarfon. “The sunshine brought out record crowds and the atmosphere was wonderfully relaxed and friendly throughout. It's been the perfect start to Caernarfon's year as feature county.”

Geraint James, festival director, said:

“We've worked extremely hard to create an inclusive festival that balances agricultural heritage with family entertainment, and this year's attendance figures confirm we're moving in the right direction. “The refreshed branding and expanded activities have attracted visitors from across Wales and beyond. What's particularly gratifying is seeing people from all backgrounds coming together – from farming families sharing their expertise to first-time visitors discovering rural Welsh culture and traditions. “This festival truly bridges the gap between rural and urban communities.”

RWAS chief executive, Aled Rhys Jones, added:

“This year's Spring Festival has been an outstanding success. The relaxed, family friendly atmosphere that makes this event so special was evident throughout the weekend and we're extremely grateful for all the support we’ve received from our visitors, exhibitors, sponsors and volunteers. “Our attention now turns to the Royal Welsh Show and we hope to see everyone back on the showground in July.”

Activities included Will's Petting Farm and Emma's Donkeys in the Country Life area, where visitors could meet and interact with the animals. The Panic Family's Circus Big Top gave visitors the chance to try their hand at circus skills.

Children received special stamp cards upon arrival and explored the showground collecting stamps from various stands throughout the festival. Those who completed their cards received ‘Spring Festival Expert' certificates.

Separately, downloadable educational resources, created in partnership with Twinkl, focusing on native and rare breed livestock, provided additional learning opportunities for families.

The festival welcomed hundreds of four-legged visitors alongside their owners. The RWAS Ltd Canine Section's Crufts qualifier attracted serious competitors, while the feature county ran a Fun Dog Show.

“As someone who's grown up attending agricultural shows, it's brilliant to see so many dogs and their owners enjoying the festival,” said Rhys Griffith, ambassador for Caernarfon and judge of the heavy horse classes. “The festival has something for everyone – from impressive heavy horses to family pets competing in fun classes. That inclusive atmosphere is what makes this event so special.”

The festival showcased more than 100 cattle, nearly 700 sheep, more than 110 pigs, more than 250 goats and almost 800 horses, ponies and donkeys in competitions.

New classes this year included Red Poll and Dexter cattle and Castle Moorit Sheep.

The livestock and equine champions were: Supreme beef champion: Glebedale Toblerone, a Beef Shorthorn bull exhibited by Tim Bodily, Monmouth. Reserve: Shelsleys Kwagga exhibited by David Powell, Worcestershire.

Dairy youngstock champion: Salfach Thor Caramel, an in-calf Jersey heifer exhibited by Salfach & Nantgaredig Jerseys, Carmarthenshire. Reserve: Nantgaredig Thor Poppy, also from Salfach & Nantgaredig Jerseys.

Cattle young handler: Molly Edwards, Carmarthenshire. Cattle breed tradestand Award: Ancient Cattle of Wales.

Supreme sheep champion: William Evans, Pembrokeshire with a Kerry Hill. Reserve: D. C. L. & C. J. Williams, Powys with a Hill Radnor. Sheep breed tradestand award: Welsh Mountain Sheep.

Goats. Angora champion: Marchgwyn Evan exhibited by Stephen Prentice, Carmarthenshire. Reserve: Chrido Gigi exhibited by Chris Tyler. Fleece champion and reserve: Cwmysewrdy Agoras, Powys. Pygmy champion: Sunnymount Zebedee exhibited by Tim Bee, Monmouth. Reserve: Penrhiw Jazz exhibited by Jill Osborne, Gwent. Dairy goats supreme champion: Chatterbox Texas; reserve: Chatterbox Stargazer, both exhibited by Adrian Bull, Wiltshire.

Equine supreme champion: Royal Craftsman exhibited by Jane Brace, Bridgend; reserve: Silverwoods, exhibited by Charlotte Elizabeth Arthur, Swansea.

Full Equine and Livestock results can be found on the RWAS website