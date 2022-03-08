Re-envisioning Education in a Post Pandemic World

In this episode of our ‘So she did…’ series, Louise Harris, Co-Founder & Director of Tramshed Tech and Big Learning Company catches up with Mel Godfrey, Director of Education and Lifelong Learning at Cardiff Council. Mel is the first female Director of Education in Cardiff and works closely with Sarah Merry, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Education, Employment and Skills to form a powerful duo leading on education in the city.

Mel talks about transforming the curriculum and how we can continue to improve the landscape for girls and women in education and as they move into employment. They also discuss Cardiff Commitment and how education is everyone's business.

Listen to the episode here: