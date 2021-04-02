RDP Announces New Head of Family Law

Leading law firm RDP Law has today announced the appointment of Partner and Head of Family Law Marjha Golding-Evans.

Ms Golding Evans specialises in advising high net worth, commercial and agricultural individuals and families and is therefore particularly well placed to advise on complex business structures and trusts, both in the context of wealth protection and disputed matrimonial events.

RDP director, James Davies said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Marjha to the firm and are excited by the added service offering and depth she will bring to the private client team and the wider business.”

With a notable 15 years’ experience in divorce, financial settlements, wealth protection and children disputes, Ms Golding-Evans adds to the wealth of expertise RDP offers.

Ms Golding-Evans said:

“I am thrilled to join RDP and to take the helm of our bespoke Family and Matrimonial services. At RDP we pride ourselves on being a firm that is big enough to trust and small enough to care and I bring with me a wealth of experience that I hope will prove to be invaluable to our clients, past and future. As a trailblazing name in the industry and trusted in the local community, RDP delivers what few do when it comes to professionalism, approachability, and our specialisms. I am thrilled to be appointed as a partner and to be a part of a name that clients trust; where discretion is assured, and expertise is paramount.”

If you would like to schedule an appointment with Marjha please call 01633 413500 or email [email protected] More information on RDP’s Family Law services can be found at www.rdplaw.co.uk/practices/family.