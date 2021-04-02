Glamorgan Expand Partnership with Masuri

Glamorgan Cricket is delighted to announce that Masuri has extended its partnership with the club.

The protection and sportswear specialists have extended their long-term deal, continuing as the club’s ‘official teamwear and helmet partner.’

In an expansion of the partnership with the Welsh county, Masuri have also licensed the club shop at Sophia Gardens, where supporters will be able to purchase a range of replica kits, training and leisure wear from Sophia Gardens when the venue reopens.

Head of Commercial, Huw Warren, said:

“Masuri are a globally recognised brand and one of the leading teamwear and helmet manufacturers in the world and we’re delighted to continue working with them on a long-term deal. “They have been a fantastic partner since joining in 2013 and we’ve been impressed by their innovative designs and great service. “The new club shop agreement is an exciting new venture for both parties and will offer our supporters the very best retail service and offering.”

Masuri CEO, Sam Miller added: