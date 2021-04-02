Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Glamorgan Expand Partnership with Masuri

Original Content Sport
Glamorgan Cricket is delighted to announce that Masuri has extended its partnership with the club.

The protection and sportswear specialists have extended their long-term deal, continuing as the club’s ‘official teamwear and helmet partner.’

In an expansion of the partnership with the Welsh county, Masuri have also licensed the club shop at Sophia Gardens, where supporters will be able to purchase a range of replica kits, training and leisure wear from Sophia Gardens when the venue reopens.

Head of Commercial, Huw Warren, said:

“Masuri are a globally recognised brand and one of the leading teamwear and helmet manufacturers in the world and we’re delighted to continue working with them on a long-term deal.

“They have been a fantastic partner since joining in 2013 and we’ve been impressed by their innovative designs and great service.

“The new club shop agreement is an exciting new venture for both parties and will offer our supporters the very best retail service and offering.”

Masuri CEO, Sam Miller added:

“Masuri are delighted to be not only extending, but building on the fantastic relationship that has been built over many years, starting with a helmet partnership in 2013, then moving into teamwear and now retail.

‘’Sophia Gardens enjoys an iconic location in the centre of Cardiff, and as the home of Welsh Fire as well as hosting 2 International England Cricket matches on top of the County Championship and T20 Blast fixtures, it promises to deliver an exciting summer of cricket in 2021 which Masuri is thrilled to be a part of.’’

