QuestionPro Acquires Assets of Doopoll

QuestionPro, a global leader in online survey and research services, has acquired the assets of doopoll, the multilingual, realtime, engagement platform. doopoll’s features and its customers will be integrated into QuestionPro’s comprehensive research and experience management platform while also boosting its physical presence in the United Kingdom.

The addition of doopoll expands QuestionPro’s UK client base, especially within Wales, and creates new capabilities for agile two-way conversations with customers’ audiences. Further strengthening the insights functionality will provide organisations with meaningful insights to optimise products and improve customer and employee experiences.

“This exciting doopoll development means QuestionPro’s existing enterprise-level suite of tools, can have an immediate impact on all customers,” said Vivek Bhaskaran, founder and CEO of QuestionPro.”The addition of their client base increases and strengthens our footprint in the region which will allow us to further grow in the UK.”

Founded in 2015, doopoll pioneered anonymous, real-time, engagement; offering a private and secure engagement platform for companies to capture opinions and open-ended feedback online. QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services, including specific platforms for Customer Experience, Research & Insights, and Employee/Workforce experience, all used and trusted by thousands of companies worldwide from startups to the Fortune 500.

“I am so proud of all doopoll has achieved during the past eight years serving customers locally and globally. There’s no doubt that the combination of doopoll and QuestionPro will offer customers a broader and richer set of features and benefits,” said Steve Dimmick, Founder and CEO of doopoll. “Diolch to everyone who supported us on this incredible journey.”

