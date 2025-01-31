Property Wales  |

  Subscribe to the monthly newsletter updates

Subscribe to Newsletter
Openreach-Leaderboard
net zero wales button
Openreach homepage sidebar
Dev Banc-Green Loans - SIDEBAR
port of milford haven profile ad
31 January 2025
Property / Construction

Quay Point Industrial Unit in Cardiff Let to Auto Windscreens

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0


Automotive glass repair and replacement company Auto Windscreens’ Cardiff site has moved to Quay Point in Ocean Park.

The company, whose Cardiff site was previously based in Portmanmoor Road Industrial Estate, has signed a six year lease on the 3,580 sq ft Unit 8 at an annual rent of £30,000. Landlord EMVIC Developments was advised in the transaction by the Cardiff office of global property consultancy Knight Frank. The tenant was represented by Presence & Co.

Auto Windscreens has 74 UK locations and has moved to Quay Point to provide extra space for expansion.

Sean Draycott, Auto Windscreens’ operations director said:

“We are very pleased to have relocated our Cardiff site to Quay Point. As an Area Deployment Centre (ADC) for our business, it’s the base for our Cardiff customer service advisors and experienced technicians carrying out all glass repair and replacements as well as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) calibrations. We’re seeing a continued increase in demand for ADAS calibrations, and this is a great location from which to serve our customers with the latest tools and technology. It’s also provided us with much-needed increased workshop space.”

Unit 8 is an end-terraced trade counter/warehouse with roller shutter door.

The adjacent 2,990 sq ft Unit 9 has also been let by Knight Frank to an undisclosed tenant.

Emily Wilson-Davies, a surveyor in the Knight Frank Industrial and Logistics team in Cardiff, said:

“Quay Point is situated within Ocean Park, an established business location to the south of Cardiff city centre.

 

“It is a well-located industrial estate with good quality units and a proactive landlord, and is popular with local and regional businesses.


bnw MEET THE TEAM AD

Columns & Features:
Property / Construction
21 January 2025

Planning Reform is Key to Wales’ Future Prosperity
Property / Construction
10 January 2025

The Key to Unlocking Potential in Wales’ Commercial Property Market
Property / Construction
10 January 2025

Balancing Progress with Practicality to Incentivise Green Homes Development
Property / Construction
19 November 2024

Navigating Contractor Insolvency: Termination isn’t Always the Solution

More PropertyColumns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //