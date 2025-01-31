Quay Point Industrial Unit in Cardiff Let to Auto Windscreens

Automotive glass repair and replacement company Auto Windscreens’ Cardiff site has moved to Quay Point in Ocean Park.

The company, whose Cardiff site was previously based in Portmanmoor Road Industrial Estate, has signed a six year lease on the 3,580 sq ft Unit 8 at an annual rent of £30,000. Landlord EMVIC Developments was advised in the transaction by the Cardiff office of global property consultancy Knight Frank. The tenant was represented by Presence & Co.

Auto Windscreens has 74 UK locations and has moved to Quay Point to provide extra space for expansion.

Sean Draycott, Auto Windscreens’ operations director said:

“We are very pleased to have relocated our Cardiff site to Quay Point. As an Area Deployment Centre (ADC) for our business, it’s the base for our Cardiff customer service advisors and experienced technicians carrying out all glass repair and replacements as well as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) calibrations. We’re seeing a continued increase in demand for ADAS calibrations, and this is a great location from which to serve our customers with the latest tools and technology. It’s also provided us with much-needed increased workshop space.”

Unit 8 is an end-terraced trade counter/warehouse with roller shutter door.

The adjacent 2,990 sq ft Unit 9 has also been let by Knight Frank to an undisclosed tenant.

Emily Wilson-Davies, a surveyor in the Knight Frank Industrial and Logistics team in Cardiff, said: