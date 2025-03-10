Quantum Advisory Sponsors Local Futsal Club

Quantum Advisory, an independent financial services consultancy, is sponsoring Futsal Club Cardiff as its primary kit partner for the 2024-25 season.

Futsal Club Cardiff was founded in 2019 by Welsh futsal internationals Dean Maynard and Rhys Williams. The duo both play for Futsal Club Cardiff’s first team, with Williams also part of the coaching set up alongside Joseph Dyer and Chris Foot.

With the ability to offer opportunities for players from a wide range of backgrounds, the current men’s first team cosmopolitan squad includes players from ten different nationalities, several multi-title winners and nine Welsh internationals.

As the primary kit partner for Futsal Club Cardiff, Quantum Advisory’s sponsorship sees the firm’s logo featured front and centre of the first team’s home shirt, as well as on the virtual and physical interview boards.

Stuart Price, Partner and Actuary at Quantum Advisory, said:

“We are pleased to kick off 2025 by announcing our sponsorship of Futsal Club Cardiff. As a firm we are keen to support local initiatives with a clear pathway of developing a community through sporting endeavours. “We admire the club’s ambitions to develop an authentic community focused sports club, with plans to introduce youth, women’s and development squads in the coming seasons and inspire diverse local communities to get involved with the sport. “We are excited to play a part in what looks to be another competitive and successful season for the club.”

Futsal is a fast-growing indoor sport which originated in South America and now boasts over 60 million players worldwide. Recognised by FIFA and UEFA as their official version of small-sided football, the game is played between two teams who have five players on the pitch at any one time with rolling substitutions.

Played with a smaller but heavier ball than football, futsal places a particular emphasis on technical ability and tactical innovation.