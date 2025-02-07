Quantum Advisory Promotes Chris Mason FIA to Principal Consultant

Quantum Advisory, the leading independent financial services consultancy, has announced the promotion of Chris Mason FIA to the role of Principal Consultant. Chris, who is part of the Actuarial Consultancy team based in the firm’s London office, took up the role on the 1 January 2025.

Rhidian Williams, Partner, said:

“I am delighted to announce the promotion of Chris to Principal Consultant. We recognise that our people are the key to our success and Chris is a fantastic example of our ethos of investing in the highest calibre of staff and supporting their continual growth and development. “Throughout his development at Quantum, having started as a graduate trainee, Chris’ talent, commitment and growing expertise has been clear. We are confident that he will continue to excel in his new position and will play a pivotal role in the continued success of the firm.”

Chris Mason added:

“The ever-changing pensions market continues to be extremely busy leading to many enjoyable opportunities to help our clients navigate these challenges. It has been a pleasure to be part of the growth and success of Quantum Advisory over the last 14 years and I am very much looking forward to helping to drive our continual development in the future.”

Chris joined Quantum Advisory as a graduate in 2011 in the London office. He is currently Scheme Actuary to a number of schemes and sits on the firm’s risk transfer team, helping both trustees and sponsors work through transactions with insurers across the market. He is also responsible for managing the London actuarial team, assisting with the development of our student and newly qualified actuaries.

Chris is also a member of the Association of Consulting Actuaries and holds the CERA qualification.