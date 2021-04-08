Quantum Advisory Launches Environmental Scheme

Quantum Advisory, one of the UK's leading actuarial and pension consulting firms, has launched its environmental programme with a ‘30 Days to Sustainable Ways’ challenge.

Throughout April, Quantum has set their workforce a sustainability challenge to complete every day in a bid to operate in a more ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) friendly manner.

Inspired by Albert Goodman’s similar challenge last year, the team at Quantum are invited to complete as many challenges as they can within the month in fun and creative ways, with the potential to win a prize for documenting their sustainability.

With tasks such as growing a fruit, vegetable or flower from seed, repurposing something that would have otherwise been thrown away and going dairy free for a day, each day gives the opportunity for staff to learn and change their habits, whilst getting creative and competitive.

The challenge is the first in a series of events that Quantum will complete in order to be more ESG friendly, and this month is all about individuals reducing their carbon footprint by making small changes that make a big difference.

Hayley Beynon, Office Manager, said:

“It’s a great challenge to kick start our environmental programme as it gets everyone involved in some fun activities that will help us learn more sustainable ways of working and living.” “We’re trying to get everyone at Quantum involved, even if that’s swapping the tasks around to suit their settings or just picking a few tasks, as long as we’re all making an effort to be more sustainable. And, of course, we want everyone to have fun whilst doing so!”

