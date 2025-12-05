PWIDF Maintains Its Police Security Standards Accreditation

PWIDF, the architectural ironmongery and fire door solutions branch of Premier Forest Products, has maintained its Secured by Design (SBD) accreditation for the second year running.

SBD works to improve the security of buildings and their immediate surroundings to provide safe places to live, work, shop and visit. With the Police Preferred Specification, SBD provides a recognised standard for security products that can deter and reduce crime. As part of the scheme, products are not only tested to relevant security standards, but also fully certified by an independent third-party certification body, accredited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS).

Established in 1996 with sites in Cardiff and Newport, PWIDF is a specialist fire door solutions provider, offering design and manufacture of fully compliant BM Trada Q-mark certified, precision fit fire doorsets. The business also distributes a range of accompanying ironmongery, such as hinges and locks, as well as a design service.

Dave Timson, PWIDF brand director, said:

“I’m extremely proud to be rejoining the Secured by Design initiative. Safety is at the heart of what we do, so it is increasingly important to us that the security of buildings and their immediate surroundings is to the highest standard. “This reaffirms our ongoing commitment to delivering enhanced security and performance, but in addition to this, our latest BS EN 1634-3 smoke tests have successfully achieved Sa3 and Sa4 smoke control classifications, further strengthening the protection and performance of our doorsets. “These results mean that our PAS 24 triple-scope doorset will combine security, fire protection, and smoke control, providing our customers with a fully integrated solution that prioritises safety, compliance, and peace of mind.”

Hazel Goss, Secured by Design, added:

“It’s great to have PWIDF as members of Secured by Design, who are reaping the benefits of having Police Preferred Specification products. I am looking forward to watching them grow as a company and expanding on their excellent product range.”

PWIDF is based on Langland Way, Newport and employs 25 staff. It also has a dedicated architectural ironmongery branch based on Hadfield Road, Cardiff within sister company, Mon Timber.

Premier Forest Products Ltd is a vertically integrated timber operation engaged in the importation, wholesale distribution, milling, processing, merchanting and manufacture of timber products from multiple sites across the UK.