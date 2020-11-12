PwC’s Nick Rowe to Become South Wales ICAEW President

Nick Rowe, who leads PwC’s Statutory Accounts Solutions service based in its Cardiff office, is to become the new president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) in South Wales.

The move has been on hold since the spring owing to the pandemic but Nick took up his new role on 1 November. Nick has worked at PwC since joining as a graduate in September 1997 and he becomes the first representative from the firm to hold the position in 12 years.

He has been involved with the society for the last four years, first on the National Technical Advisory Committee, following which he was put forward for the roles of vice president and, last year, deputy president. Nick will now take up the role of president for the next 18 months.

Nick commented:

“It’s a great honour to have been asked to take on this prestigious role. I will be representing South Wales chartered accountants to the ICAEW, ensuring the community of chartered accountants is well provided for in South Wales through social, technical and other events. “Normally there is a smooth mechanism to make all this happen but, with COVID-19, my focus will be spent trying to work out what is achievable in these unusual circumstances, and helping the society through the post-COVID recovery phase. “The overarching privilege is having a voice in shaping the future direction of the ICAEW and building a wider network of contacts with peer society presidents around the UK.”

ICAEW Regional Director for Wales, Martin Warren, commented:

“It is in difficult times that it is most important to have the right quality of individual to lead any organisation forward. The combination of the global pandemic and exiting the EU undoubtedly has created very difficult times for the economy and requires all Chartered Accountants to pull together strongly to help Welsh businesses. “We are therefore delighted that Nick Rowe, senior manager with PwC, has accepted the challenge and has been installed as ICAEW South Wales president. “Nick is a highly respected and influential chartered accountant who has been an active and engaged member of ICAEW since qualifying in 2001. He is a popular speaker at ICAEW accountancy conferences across Wales, where his technical knowledge and expertise is unrivalled. “A natural leader and motivator on our committee, ICAEW South Wales are looking forward to continuing to deliver a programme of events, thought leadership and activities under Nick’s direction which will take our membership forward.”

More about Nick's ambitions for his term of office:

https://www.icaew.com/about-icaew/news/press-release-archive/2020-news-releases/regions-2020/introducing-nick-rowe-icaew-south-wales-president