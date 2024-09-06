Put your Best Sausage Forward Competition Launched for 2024

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC)’s Best Sausage Forward Competition is back for the sixth year, now with two categories for pork producers to compete in.

This year the competition is being held in the Autumn and butchers and pork producers have two opportunities to be crowned the nation’s best sausage with the Best Traditional Pork Sausage of the Year and the Best Christmas Pork Sausage of the Year competitions.

Whilst in previous years the competition final has been held at the Royal Welsh Show in Llanelwedd, this year judging will take place in late October followed by a special celebration event at the Winter Fair where the winners will be announced.

Competitors will be asked to send in six raw and six cooked sausages per category to be judged to ensure a robust and thorough judging process.

HCC’s Consumer Executive and competition judge Elwen Roberts, commented: “This year we have had to create two categories as the volume and standard of entries in the previous years has been so high. Over the last six years, we have been amazed at the high quality and creative sausage entries which have come forward and I’m sure this year will be no different.”

Elwen continued:

“We are particularly excited about our new category – the Best Christmas Pork Sausage and are looking forward to seeing what festive flavour combinations our innovative pork producers come up with.”

In addition to winning the Best Sausage Forward trophy, the winners from each category will have a promotional case study video filmed, which they can use in future marketing efforts.

The competition is open to Porc Blasus members and pork from Wales must be used in the entries. Those interested in competing should fill in the online form on the Porc Blasus website by October 21st and entries must be delivered to the HCC Offices in Aberystwyth on either the 23rd or 24th October. Full details, including terms and conditions and online entry form, can all be found on the Porc Blasus website.