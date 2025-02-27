Pure West Radio Welcomes Alison Belton-Lewis as Commercial Director

Pure West Radio has announced the appointment of Alison Belton-Lewis as its Commercial Director.

Ali brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously served as the Director of Helicharter Wales, CEO of Pembrokeshire Tourism, MD of her consultancy Outsource Me, and more recently Head of Marketing and Operations at Celtic Holiday Parks. Her extensive background in strategic planning, sales, and revenue generation, along with her deep-rooted connections in the local and national business community, make her an invaluable addition to the Pure West Radio team, the firm said.

Ali said:

“For me, business growth isn’t just about numbers; it’s about the journey – and there’s no place I’d rather take that journey than here in Pembrokeshire. While I’ve worked extensively across Wales and beyond, this county has always been my home, my base, and the heart of everything I do. Pembrokeshire is in my DNA. I relish the opportunity to work with the outstanding people at Pure West. It's a privilege to be part of the next chapter of the station's growth.”

Toby Ellis, station manager at Pure West Radio, added: