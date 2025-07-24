Publicly Listed Markets ‘Losing Out on Compelling Investments’

Publicly listed markets are losing out on the most compelling investments and the trend is set to increase, new research from Wealth Club, the UK's largest non-advisory investment service for tax-efficient and private market investments, suggests.

Almost all (97%) private markets fund managers questioned agree that increases in companies remaining privately-held and a rise in lending outside the traditional banking sector mean that many of the most compelling investments are no longer available on publicly listed markets.

Its study with UK based private market fund managers working for organisations managing assets of around £2.365 trillion across private equity, private credit, infrastructure and real estate found they expect the trend to increase over the next five years.

Almost half (46%) expect the switch away from publicly-listed markets will increase dramatically while another 39% predict a slight increase over the period.

The study for Wealth Club, which launched the UK’s first investment fund supermarket for semi-liquid private markets funds targeting sophisticated individual investors last November, shows they expect the percentage of companies globally with revenues of more than $100 million which are private to increase over the next three years.

Currently around 88% of the 159,000 firms globally with revenues of more than $100 million are privately-held. The study found nearly nine out of 10 (87%) of private market fund managers expect that percentage to increase. Around 26% predict a dramatic increase.

