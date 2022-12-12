Publication of Ceredigion’s New Active Travel Maps

During 2020 and 2021, Ceredigion County Council undertook a public consultation exercise as part of a review into the Active Travel Network Map (ATNM) in Ceredigion.

This review looked at updating Ceredigion’s Existing Routes Map to highlight active travel routes that have been audited to meet Welsh Government Design Guidance standards, but also to draft a new Future Routes Map that would include proposed or aspirational active travel routes. These maps were previously known as the ‘Integrated Network Map’ and periodically reviewing them is part of the statutory duties that all Local Authorities in Wales are required to do under the Active Travel (Wales) Act 2013.

The draft ATNM for Ceredigion was submitted to Welsh Government at the end of March 2022 and the Minister for Climate Change approved the maps on 03 August 2022 ready for publishing.

The published routes can be found by following the link provided by Welsh Government and hosted on the DataMapWales site: https://datamap.gov.wales/maps/active-travel-network-maps/

A ‘User Guide’ can be found on the website (via the link above) or to simply view the map follow the green ‘Display in Map Viewer’ button on the right hand side of the page. The map is interactive and more detail is available as you zoom in and click on routes or facilities.

Councillor Keith Henson, Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services and Carbon Management, said:

“The Future Route Map has included lots of new aspirational active travel routes following public feedback and present the long term ambitions of Ceredigion County Council to make walking and cycling journeys a safer and easier choice.” “Highways Services Officers are currently working to develop several schemes, some of these are in partnership with Welsh Government Trunk Road officers who manage the A487 and A44 to bring these forward towards construction in the next year or two. We want to help reduce vehicle use in the fight against climate change and active journeys also play an important part in our resident’s health, physical and mental well-being. As someone who enjoys walking and biking across Ceredigion, it's great to see active travel routes being developed in the county and is testament to the hard work of local authority staff to bring these ideas to fruition.”

Further information on active travel in Ceredigion is available on the Council website: http://www.ceredigion.gov.uk/resident/travel-roads-parking/active-travel/