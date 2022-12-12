Bangor Researchers and Innovators Acknowledged at Government Backed R&D Showcase

On Thursday 1st December representatives from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) arrived in Bangor to meet and celebrate local people making an impact through research and innovation.

UKRI Chief Executive, Professor Dame Ottoline Leyser and local representatives started the tour at Wales' first Science Park, M-Sparc, where they learned about exciting local breakthroughs in areas such as renewable energy research. This was followed by a series of roundtable discussions and presentations by Bangor-based experts in diverse topics such as how research and innovation can support the future of health care in Wales.

Afterwards, the group visited the UKRI-funded, Bangor University research ship, RS Prince Madog. Here, crew members and researchers discussed exciting research conducted on the ship into areas such as the unknown history of the Titanic.

The tour will concluded on Friday 2nd December with a further series of talks including a presentation by Professor Dame Ottoline Leyser on how UKRI is working to transform the future of research and innovation in the UK by investing in world class places such as Bangor.