Public Consultation Ends for Clocaenog Dau Wind Farm Scheme

The first round of consultations for the proposed Clocaenog Dau Wind Farm has now ended, with all feedback set to be reviewed and an interim report published.

Renewable energy developer Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru (Trydan), which is behind the scheme, staged a trio of drop-in events in October at Denbighshire’s Canolfan Cae Cymro and Nantglyn Church House and Conwy’s Ysgol Cerrigydrudion.

Team members from Trydan were on hand to answer queries, gather feedback, and inform people about the early-stage plans for the 22-turbine development, which was launched this summer.

For those unable to attend the in-person events, Trydan launched a virtual exhibition on its website, whilst responses to the first set of consultations were invited through an online form.

All opinions and views will now be studied and summarised in an interim consultation report, which will give an overview of current progress and next steps.

Clocaenog Dau Wind Farm project manager Adam Dempsey said:

“The in-person sessions and the subsequent feedback we’ve received, both face to face and via email or the online form, will help shape the development. “We appreciate the opportunity to start building relationships with those in the local communities by listening to what they have to say and making their involvement straightforward, including the use of features such as our interactive 3D model. “We have been able to answer queries and concerns from the public and shine a spotlight on our commitment to clean, secure energy, which is important for Wales. “Together, we want to make the project as environmentally sensitive as possible and ensure it delivers benefits both locally and the whole country.”

Trydan is now analysing all the feedback received and will produce a report documenting the contributions of local people and stakeholders at this stage.

A summary will be shared with everyone who asked to be kept in touch with the project and published on the Trydan website.

In the report, Trydan will provide initial responses to the points and questions raised where possible or explain how future work will study the areas of concern and opportunity in greater detail.

Dr Catrin Ellis Jones, Trydan’s head of public involvement, said:

“We value every person’s feedback and will be providing project updates on a regular basis between now and the next events. “We’d like to thank everyone who looked at the information we presented, and those who provided feedback. We hope those who have started on this journey to shape the scheme with us will continue to be involved, and we invite others to join the process at any stage.”

Further informal consultation events will take place in summer 2026. They will provide an opportunity to consult on the next iteration of project design, which will reflect as many of the points raised by the public during this autumn’s consultation, along with scoping opinions from statutory consultees.