Public Chooses Margam Country Park Again in Awards Recognising UK’s Best Green Spaces

Park users across the UK have voted for Margam Country Park as one of the most impressive green spaces in Britain in the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

The park is now celebrating its 11th year of being included in the prestigious People’s Choice Awards.

Research shows that for parks to be able to contribute to improvements in health and wellbeing, they must be accessible, well-managed and maintained, and offer something for everyone within the community.

This year, Margam Country Park was one of 2,216 UK parks and green spaces which met the standard of the Green Flag Award – the international quality standard managed in Wales by Keep Wales Tidy which recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces.

Now communities have revealed the park is among their top ten favourite Green Flag Awarded spaces in the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, with more than 21,000 members of the public casting their vote.

Lucy Prisk, Green Flag Coordinator for Keep Wales Tidy, said:

“Our parks and green spaces are essential to people’s wellbeing, and we know these places will continue to be vital to communities.”

Cllr Cen Phillips, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, added: