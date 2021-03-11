Proposals Announced for Major Seafront Housing Project

Neath Port Talbot Council has entered into an agreement with Persimmon Homes West Wales to build almost 140 houses on the site of the former Afan Lido leisure centre on the Aberavon Seafront.

Under the provisional agreement, Persimmon will be the council’s preferred development partner in the project to transform the prime site.

Persimmon Homes West Wales is currently preparing a planning application to create 137 homes on the site with the proposed development including two, three and four-bedroom houses, as well as a range of two-bedroom flats.

If planning permission is granted, work is expected to start on the three-hectare site in the first half of 2022, with the first homes going on sale shortly after.

The Leader of Neath Port Talbot Council, Cllr Rob Jones, said:

“Persimmon Homes West Wales has been consulting with the local community about its proposals for this site and subject to these plans successfully going through the relevant processes it could be a really exciting development in one of our most attractive locations.”

Since 2001, Neath Port Talbot Council has been undertaking a major regeneration of Aberavon Seafront with more than £20m having been spent on new attractions, the upgrading of public facilities and developments such as the Afan Lido replacement, the Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre.

Earlier this month, work began by specialist contractors on the development of an exciting new water park attraction for families, the Splash Pad.