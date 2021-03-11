Smurfit Kappa Announces €40 million Investment in North Wales

Smurfit Kappa has approved transformational investment plans for its Mold plant in North Wales, that will further expand capacity at the facility, make it the largest box factory in the UK and allow the company to meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging.

The investment in state-of-the-art equipment will reduce CO2 per tonne emissions by 15% at the plant.

Commenting on the announcement, Smurfit Kappa UK and Ireland CEO, Eddie Fellows, said,

“This investment in North Wales will increase our capability, flexibility and speed of response to deliver unrivalled, innovative packaging solutions to customers across the UK and Ireland. We are determined to meet the future needs of our customers in a sustainable way. It is vital that our investment has benefits for the local community and the environment.”

The design of the factory extension fits seamlessly into the local landscape. A three-acre nature trail will be constructed. It incorporates a local stream and a new footpath which can be used by both site staff and the local community. Working in partnership with Park in the Past, a local heritage and conservation project, an extra 10,000 trees, shrubs and bushes will be planted. Excess soil to be removed as part of the factory extension will be used by the nearby heritage project.

The on-site Experience Centre offers customers the chance to come into the facility to see the science, creativity and data used to innovate, customise and implement sustainable packaging solutions.

The plant, which employs 194 staff and has been in operation since 1994, is a major regional employer.