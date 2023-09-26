Prominent Leaders from Healthcare and Technology Join Life Sciences Hub Wales’ Board

Life Sciences Hub Wales, an organisation dedicated to helping cross-sector partners drive innovation to the frontline of health and social care, has appointed three distinguished leaders from across healthcare and technology to join its Board.

Peter Bannister, Malcolm Lowe-Lauri and Neil Mesher bring their exceptional expertise and strategic vision to help shape the future of health and social care innovation in Wales.

These appointments represent a significant milestone for Life Sciences Hub Wales, strengthening the organisation’s ability to make Wales a place of choice for health and social care innovation and investment.

Each new Board member’s wealth of strategic insight and dynamic leadership will help to enhance quality of care, optimise service delivery and catalyse essential economic growth and job creation.

Peter Bannister combines his extensive experience in both academia and industry to pioneer innovative solutions and deliver growth, with a proven track record for biomedical businesses specialising in surgery, diagnostics, and digital treatment pathways. He is Managing Director of Romilly Life Sciences Ltd, delivering evidence-led digital product strategy consultancy, and an Honorary Professor at Birmingham University for the Institute of Applied Health Research.

He holds a Doctorate from Oxford University in medical imaging and experience, where he partnered with Rolls Royce to pioneer the commercial development of global artificial intelligence technologies.

Peter commented on how he was looking forward to using his expertise:

“I am excited to be joining the Board of Life Sciences Hub Wales at a time when evidence-based healthcare technology is needed more than ever, especially if we are to shift the burden of health and care from reactive to preventative models. “I am particularly eager to leverage my expertise in commercialising medical devices, medical devices, digital health and artificial intelligence in both SME and global, cross-sector consortiums to ensure that innovation can realise tangible benefits for the people of Wales while also scaling quickly to other, diverse populations.”

Malcolm Lowe-Lauri has over four decades of experience in shaping change in healthcare delivery, research and innovation – including acting as CEO across a number of UK NHS Trusts. He is CEO of Academic Health Solutions (AHS) and Strategy Adviser to Archus, where he pioneers innovative clinical and pathway modelling approaches. He has helped shape NHS reforms, research and development, and innovation bodies such as Academic Health Science Networks. His previous senior leadership roles include Head of Health and Life Sciences at Grant Thornton and Executive Director of Cambridge University Health Partner.

Commenting on his appointment, Malcolm said:

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Board of Life Sciences Hub Wales. From my own work in Wales and across the UK I know how much potential there is to grow life sciences in Wales. I’m looking forward to meeting the team later in September and getting started.”

Neil Mesher has had an impressive 27-year career at Philips, holding a range of senior leadership roles across both healthcare and consumer divisions, culminating in his appointment Senior Vice President (SVP) for Western Europe. He has responsibility for the Health Systems business in the North West regions and leads the solutions portfolio for Western Europe. Neil also uses this experience to offer strategic insight as a non-executive director at Cardiff-based MyHealthChecked, Chair of the Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI) and co-chair of the Ministerial Health Technology Partnership Group.

Neil spoke on his appointment, saying:

“I am delighted to be joining the Life Science Hub Wales at this exciting time for the wider Healthtech sector. The challenges facing all mature healthcare systems are well documented, but I believe that in Wales we have a unique environment in which we can foster a more collaborative relationship between health and social care providers, academia and industry for the long term benefit of patients.”

These three appointments replace outgoing Board Members Jarred Evans and Catherine O’Brien

Cari-Anne Quinn, Chief Executive Officer at Life Sciences Hub Wales, said:

“We warmly welcome Peter Bannister, Malcolm Lowe-Lauri and Neil Mesher to our Board. Their combined experience in creating transformational change across healthcare and industry aligns with our aims to advance life science innovation to our health and social care frontline, and we look forward to their insight and strategic guidance in the delivery of this.

I’d also like to express my deepest thanks for the valued contributions from our outgoing Board members Jarred Evans and Catherine O’Brien. We’re extremely grateful for your work over the past six years in helping us to shape health and social care innovation in Wales.”

To find out more about the work being delivered by Life Sciences Hub Wales, visit their website.