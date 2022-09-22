Project to Bring New Life to the Historic Copperworks Secures an £750,000 Funding

Project to Bring New Life to the Historic Copperworks Secures an £750,000 Funding

The scheme, that’s due to see Welsh distillery Penderyn open an attraction in the site’s disused powerhouse next year, will also help the council redevelop other under-used areas of the Lower Swansea Valley.

The powerhouse scheme’s latest grants are from the National Lottery Heritage Fund (£250,000) and the Welsh Government’s Regional Capital Stimulus Funding Programme (£500,000).

Council cabinet member Robert Francis-Davies said:

“This initiative is going to be a big boost for our regeneration work. “Other parts of the Lower Swansea Valley were, only 60 years ago, a post-industrial wasteland. They’re now full of business, shopping and leisure opportunities for Swansea people – Penderyn will add to that. “We plan other attractions in the Lower Swansea Valley, including the Skyline adrenalin-fuelled visitor attraction, so these are exciting times.”

He plans to detail the new grants and progress on site to the council’s cabinet next week (note: Sept 15).

Part of the copperworks site, close to the Swansea.com Stadium, is being revamped by Swansea firm John Weaver Contractors on behalf of the council.

The Penderyn scheme will bring new life to the powerhouse and outbuildings. An on-site distillery will add to the company’s existing facilities.

The work was made possible thanks to an initial £3.75m grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund in Wales. Additional works to other historical buildings in the vicinity were supported by Welsh Government regeneration funding.

Construction at the copperworks began in summer 2020. The council aims to hand over the site for Penderyn’s fit-out this year.

The council worked with partners – including Penderyn and Swansea University – to create the initial the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The council made a series of policy commitments in June to deliver support – in the subsequent 100 days – to communities that will make a real difference to people’s lives. Continuing to redevelop the copperworks site was one of those commitments.