Progress Continues on Transformational Gnoll Estate Country Park Project

Work on a major project to modernise visitor facilities and restore historic features at Neath’s Gnoll Estate Country Park is ‘progressing well’ says Neath Port Talbot Council Leader Cllr Steve Hunt.

Cllr Hunt visited the park for an update on the transformational scheme which will enhance facilities for regular users, bring out the historic significance of the park and attract visitors from further afield.

During his visit, accompanied by Neath Port Talbot Council Chief Executive Frances O’Brien, Deputy Leader Cllr Alun Llewelyn, fellow councillors, officials and representatives of project contractors Andrew Scott, Cllr Hunt was able to use a recently completed bridge which takes visitors from the park to Brynau Farm – a wildlife haven of 57 hectares of Woodland Trust land perfectly set on rolling hills next to Gnoll Estate Country Park.

Led by Neath Port Talbot Council and paid for by UK Government funding, the work will involve the construction of a new, fully accessible two-storey visitor centre encompassing a modern café with a south facing balcony enjoying views across the lake.

It will also have event, meeting and conference facilities and a dedicated children’s soft play space. A new woodland adventure playground designed as a ‘destination attraction’ for children and families will also be built nearby.

Cllr Hunt said after his visit:

“I have been very impressed to the see the good progress being made on this extremely important, transformational project which will bring Gnoll Park up to date while retaining the historic features which make it so attractive.”

Work done so far includes:

Visitor Centre

Demolition of the former visitor centre – complete

Erection of the steel structure of the replacement visitor centre – under way with the steel decking now in place on the ground floor and concrete being laid on the same floor.

Cascades

Restoration work on the historic cascades is now almost complete.

Pond Cottage

The roof at Pond cottage – replaced.

Work on the restoration (external render and repointing of stonework) – under way.

Internal work (rewiring/complete refurbishment) – under way.

Talks are ongoing with an interior designer on the fit-out which will be sympathetic in design with the park’s history and heritage,

In the New Year, repairs and restoration to the Gnoll House ruins will take place and excavation work from the visitor centre side of the lake to Pond Cottage will go ahead. Although this will cause some disruption, it will provide a much-needed upgrade.

Cllr Cen Phillips, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, said: