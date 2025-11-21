Programme Aims to Accelerate Decarbonisation of Wales’ Commercial Vehicle Sector and Supply Chains

The Welsh Government has appointed Zemo Partnership to lead a two-year programme to accelerate the decarbonisation of the commercial vehicle sector and its supply chains in Wales.

The new initiative will focus on how to implement the recommendations from earlier work by Zemo, which culminated in the presentation of a report to the Welsh Government in March 2025.

The new project will implement a ‘no regrets’ package of measures to deliver the short-to-medium-term decarbonisation of the commercial vehicle sector in Wales, including trucks and vans.

Zemo Partnership will provide a forum for the Welsh Government to engage with key stakeholders in the sector.

It said that the overarching objective is for Wales to meet targets to reduce emissions from its CV sector in a fair and just way, using a range of measures and technologies. The programme will support Welsh fleets to operate more efficiently and effectively.

Ken Skates MS, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, said:

“I’m delighted to be able to launch our Moving to Zero programme – the plan for helping freight and logistic companies reduce emissions and prepare for the future. “The same innovations that reduce emissions also drive efficiency. Cleaner fleets tend to be cheaper to run. Better route planning means fewer wasted miles. “To keep our economy growing, we need a logistics sector that’s agile, innovative and resilient. The move to zero emission transport is central in our plans to create high quality employment in new areas – from manufacturing and maintenance, to charging infrastructure and renewable energy generation. “The most effective solutions come from collaboration – between government, industry and more.”

Zemo Partnership’s Acting Managing Director, Jonathan Murray, said:

“Moving to Zero is about turning ambition into action. “By bringing together fleets, government, vehicle manufacturers, sustainable fuel suppliers and energy networks, we’re exploring the real-world solutions that will make fleet decarbonisation in Wales practical, scalable, and achievable.”

Chris Ashley, Net Zero Lead at the Road Haulage Association, said: