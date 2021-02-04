Pro Steel Engineering Appoints New Commercial Director

Following a period of significant growth, Pontypool-based Pro Steel Engineering has promoted Jon Davies to Commercial Director.

The married, father of two joined Pro Steel over four years ago as its Commercial Manager. With over 20 years’ experience within the sector, he has worked on a number of significant projects during that time and adds a wealth of experience to the organisation.

From the extension of Twickenham Stadium to the work for Hinkley Point C in Avonmouth on behalf of client Costain, he also successfully introduced a number of new customers to the business and has developed the relationship with a notable international retailer which has proved invaluable throughout the course of the pandemic.

As part of the senior leadership team, Jon will now focus on business growth and securing new opportunities as the company navigates its way out of the pandemic and into the phase of economic recovery.

Jon said:

“I’m absolutely thrilled with the promotion. As a team, we’ve really worked hard over the last few months to look at new markets and sectors to put ourselves in the best position as and when we go into recovery mode. “I was recently elected onto the council for CBI South Wales, and also became a member of IoD Wales where I look to learn and get my certificate in Company Direction. I look forward to working closer with Richard and Justin and being part of Pro Steel Engineering’s future successes.”

Richard Selby, director and co-founder, Pro Steel Engineering said:

“We offer Jon our warm congratulations and we look forward to his continued contribution to the successful direction of the company. He has demonstrated key leadership skills and an appetite to learn over the last few years, so we’re pleased to be able to support him with his personal development and goals.”

Pro Steel Engineering is an award-winning steel specialist company operating throughout the UK and internationally. For more information please visit www.prosteelengineering.co.uk