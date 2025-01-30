Principality Stadium’s Head Chef is Welsh Vegan Chef of the Year

The head chef at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff has added the Welsh Vegan Chef of the Year title to his list of honours.

National Chef of Wales winner in 2014, Ryan Jones from Maesteg pipped two rival chefs after a closely contested final at the Welsh International Culinary Championships (WICC) at the International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales) in Newport.

The WICC is organised by the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) which is also hosting the Worldchefs Congress & Expo at ICC Wales in May next year.

Jones, who is now in the running to represent Wales in the Vegan Chef final at the Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026, served up a starter of barbecue miatake mushroom, Jerusalem artichoke and dashi, followed by a main course of braised miso celeriac, kohlrabi choucroute and celeriac puree.

His dessert was Earl Grey sponge, mango curd, white chocolate ganache and coconut sorbet.

“I am elated,” said Ryan. “It’s great to still be competing after 13 years and winning this competition is just as exciting as it was in 2014. I love competing because it’s exciting and keeps you on your toes. I think it’s something that every chef should experience.”

Rebekah Wright from Ebbw Vale beat Byron Burns, from Pontypool to take second place. They are colleagues at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport.

The chefs cooked a three course menu for six diners in two-and-a-half hours. The competition, sponsored by Henley Bridge, challenged chefs to cook an appetiser with 50% warm components, a main course with a minimum of three components, including microgreens and a dessert including chocolate, tea and two fruit puree products.

CAW chairman of judges, Colin Gray, said the CAW had introduced the Welsh Vegan Chef competition because it needed to find a chef to represent Wales in the Vegan Chef final at the Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026.

“We have started to introduce different skill sets to our competitions and are all learning as chefs, as we react to the needs of customers and try to be innovative and creative,” he added.

Wright cooked a starter of pea asparagus, confit onion tart, Blas y Tir leek dust and micro cress salad. Her main course was cauliflower cashew rarebit, onion nest caramelised cauliflower, red pepper compote, chickpea, shallot, shiso and nasturtiums oil. Her dessert was chocolate tofu mousse, Earl Grey tea pannacotta, coconut cream truffle, creme Chantilly and mango gel.

Burns’ menu opened with mushroom tortellini, chestnut and truffle, garlic and nasturtiums. His main course was cauliflower steak, puree, crispy rice, curry and shiso leaf. His dessert was chocolate cremeux, coconut fudge, mango jelly and Earl Grey caramel.

Sponsors of the WICC are Castell Howell, Cambrian Training Company, Roller Grill UK, MCS Technical Products, Capital Cuisine, Churchill, Cygnet Gin, Henley Bridge, Food and Drink Wales, Kentaur, City & Guilds UK, Essential Cuisine, Ecolab, Hybu Cig Cymru / Meat Promotion Wales, Terry’s Patisserie Ltd, Willo Game, Fresh & Tasty Microgreens, Radnor Hills and Friedr Dick GmbH & Co.