Principality Building Society Launches OneBanx in Flintshire

Wales’ largest building society has unveiled plans to boost access to cash provisions in Buckley, Flintshire with a cash kiosk in partnership with shared banking innovator OneBanx.

The first of its kind in North Wales, the Buckley presence follows two installations in Principality’s Cowbridge and Caerphilly branches – fulfilling the building society’s ongoing commitment to its branch presence and loyalty to customers, by making cash more accessible in communities affected by recent bank closures.

The OneBanx service, facilitated by Principality colleagues, represents a significant milestone for the Buckley community. Following the high street’s final bank closure in 2019, local councillor Carolyn Preece started a petition which saw over 100,000 signatures, garnering national interest around access to cash in communities.

Ongoing work from local politician Jack Sargeant MS, and Flintshire County Council resulted in plans to launch the terminal with the Society in early spring 2025, in Buckley library, providing local residents and small businesses with a much needed in-person presence, offering access to cash.

The pioneering OneBanx technology bridges a financial gap that enables individuals and business customers of all major UK banks and building societies to deposit and withdraw cash from current accounts without needing to use a card. The service incurs no charge, and funds are available immediately. The service is also available in the Welsh language.

Principality aims to expand the deployment of the service in specific areas across the region that lack access to high street banks, making access to cash more accessible to Welsh communities. OneBanx has already established similar facilities in regions such as Scotland, the North East of England, and the East Midlands.

Vicky Wales, Chief Customer Officer at Principality Building Society said:

“We’re pleased to announce the installation of the OneBanx terminal in Buckley Library, following the success of the two previous kiosks in our branches in Cowbridge and Caerphilly. “Our Members have told us that access to cash plays a vital role in their lives. Retaining critical services on the high street instils confidence in our customers and the communities we proudly serve. “In regions affected by recent bank closures, we understand that the OneBanx service, along with our branch presence empowers local residents and businesses to manage their finances effectively and in an accessible way, contributing to communities and local economic growth”

Jack Sargeant, Member of the Senedd for Alyn and Deeside said:

“This is great news for Buckley. From the moment I approached Principality to ask them to locate a site in Buckley, I realised they shared my passion for bringing back banking to Buckley. “This partnership means that once again businesses and residents in Buckley can access cash services where they live and do business. For me it means I have delivered on the pledge I made to residents and that’s thanks to this partnership with Principality and Flintshire Council. I would like to thank the council officers who have worked with me and Principality to deliver this project.”

Buckley Cllr Carolyn Preece said:

“When I launched the petition a few years ago and sort help from my local MS Jack Sargeant, I never dreamt we would enter discussions with one of the UKs most prominent building societies. But through our campaigning, Principality’s vision and Flintshire Councils willingness to help, banking is returning to Buckley. I’d like to thank all those involved for their hard work in making this happen.”

Cllr Chris Dolphin, Flintshire County Council Cabinet Member for Economy, Environment and Climate, said:

“Flintshire County Council has been delighted to work alongside our partners to bring a new banking facility into Buckley. Facilities such as this are vital to sustaining our town centres and we would like to thank the Principality Building Society for their commitment to Buckley.”

Javed Anjum, CEO of OneBanx said: