Principality Building Society Commercial Appoints New Head of Operations

Cerry Middleton has been appointed as the head of operations for Principality Building Society’s Commercial team.

She joined the Principality team in 2009, with a strong background in retail branches, and has worked in a variety of roles in both in the company’s product and distribution teams, before becoming senior product manager and then regional manager within the building society’s branch network.

Speaking on her appointment Cerry said:

I’m delighted to be taking this exciting next step in my journey with Principality. I moved to the Commercial team two years ago, and during this time have learnt even more about the business, having been involved in exciting projects along the way. In my new position I’ll be focussing on end to end change, continuous improvement of processes and new ways of working across the whole of the Commercial team. All this is done with the aim of ensuring that the excellent service we provide to our customers continues to set us apart from other commercial lenders and I’m excited to get started alongside my fantastic team.

Richard Wales, commercial lending director at Principality said: