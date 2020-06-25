Principality Building Society Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Principality Building Society has announced the appointment of Julie-Ann Haines as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), subject to regulatory approval.

Julie-Ann, who joined the Society as Head of Strategy and E-Channels in 2007, is currently the Chief Customer Officer. She has more than 20 years’ corporate experience in retail and financial services. In her current role she has been responsible for all aspects of customer service and has played a key role in shaping the strategy and future transformation of the Society.

Interim CEO, Mike Jones, will continue in his role until Julie-Ann is officially approved by the financial regulators, which can take up to three months.

Principality Chairman, Laurie Adams, said:

“After a rigorous selection process, I am delighted to announce Julie-Ann as our new CEO subject to regulatory approval. Her commitment to our mutual values for more than a decade, in which she has shown strong leadership, financial and commercial acumen in helping to double our assets to more than £10bn, will help ensure she builds on the Society’s success. “During her time at Principality Building Society, she has played an important role in ensuring our Members have received outstanding customer experience, and especially during these difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic. She has played a key role in leading our transformation strategy and is the right person to ensure we continue to deliver long term value and excellent service to both existing and future members. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank our Interim CEO Mike Jones, for helping to steer this business through very testing times, and who continues in post until Julie-Ann receives regulatory approval.”

Julie-Ann said: