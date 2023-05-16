Pride Cymru Announces Principality Building Society as New Headline Sponsor

Pride Cymru, Wales’ largest grassroots LGBTQ+ charity and festival has announced its new headline sponsor for 2023, Principality Building Society.

With branches right across the length and breadth of Wales, Principality Building Society is a mutual, meaning it is owned by and is for the benefit of its members rather than private shareholders.

The partnership will see Principality colleagues at the heart of the mile long parade and with prominent branding across the site and main stage.

Gian Molinu, Chair of Pride Cymru, said:

“We are so grateful and excited to announce this new partnership. Principality Building Society is a household name right across Wales, and its iconic Welsh heritage makes it the perfect partner for Pride Cymru. It has a vibrant LGBTQ+ network which has worked closely with senior management to deliver this deal. “Inflation has hit us hard with costs for basic event infrastructure skyrocketing. The generous support from Principality is vital in enabling us to keep ticket prices as low as we can for members of the public wanting to attend the event”.

Vicky Wales, Chief Customer Officer at Principality Building Society, said:

“We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Pride Cymru as this year’s headline sponsors. We’re proud to be advocates of the Welsh Government’s LGBTQ+ Action Plan, and as a business we strive to ensure an inclusive workplace for with a culture that focuses on belonging, and celebration of diversity. More than 100 colleagues, friends and family joined our Pride Network on the streets of Cardiff last year for the parade. The atmosphere was fantastic and we can’t wait to be part of it again this year.”

Pride Cymru has been an annual and ever-growing event since the first Cardiff Mardi Gras, held back in 1999. Over 50,000 people interacted with Pride Cymru in 2022, generating an estimated £1.2million in economic activity in Cardiff over the course of the weekend.

Pride Cymru is a volunteer-led charity that works to promote the elimination of discrimination be it on the grounds of sexual orientation, gender, race, religion or ability. The charity is committed to campaigning for equality and acceptance of diversity within communities. Pride Cymru recognises and celebrates the contributions made by LGBT+ people in society and continues its work to create opportunities for LGBT+ people around Wales to connect and support each other. Alongside the famous annual event, Pride Cymru runs a number of projects aimed at promoting community cohesion and campaigning for a more equal society.