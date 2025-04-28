Preserves Brand Attributes Sales Boost to ‘Paddington and Meghan Effect’

What do Paddington Bear and Meghan Duchess of Sussex have in common? According to mid-Wales based Radnor Preserves they’re both responsible for fuelling a marmalade and jam renaissance.

The firm has reported an uptick in 2025 Q1 sales, which it credits to the renewed interest in marmalades and jams following the release of the latest Paddington movie in late 2024 and the recent launch of Meghan Duchess of Sussex’s new lifestyle venture, As Ever, which features a sold-out raspberry spread.

Radnor Preserves founder and Director, Joanna Morgan, said:

“The Paddington and Meghan effect is in full flow. A new Paddington film always gives marmalade sales a lift, his love for the stuff is legendary, and this time we’ve seen a noticeable rise in interest for our marmalades, including the award-winning Seville Orange Marmalade and Pink Gin Marmalade. “And with the announcement just last week that Paddington: The Musical will receive its world premiere at London’s Savoy Theatre later this year, I don’t see the marmalade love dying down anytime soon.”

Joanna also observed a spike in web traffic for the brand’s Raspberry & Crushed Cardamom Preserve around the time of Meghan’s As Ever launch, when Meghan’s Raspberry Spread sold out in under one hour.

The ripple effect is industry-wide: Ocado recently reported an 11% year-on-year increase in marmalade sales, while retailers like Marks & Spencer, Waitrose and others have shared similar growth across the wider condiments category, including oils, relishes, and hot sauces.

The surge in sales is demonstrative of global growth in the sector, which data suggests is adding billions to its international market value year on year.

In addition to growing consumer interest, Radnor Preserves has been approached by many new stockists, most notably from leading garden centres, and will be launching this month at Longacres, the largest independent garden centre in the UK, and Radway Bridge Garden Centre and Stockton Bury Gardens in Herefordshire.