Premier Forest Products Shortlisted for Four Industry Awards

Timber supplier Premier Forest Products is celebrating after being shortlisted in four categories in the 2025 Timber Trades Journal (TTJ) Awards.

It has been shortlisted in the Panels Trader of the Year, Softwood Trader of the Year, Hardwood Trader of the Year and Timber Garden Product Supplier of the Year categories at the annual TTJ Awards, which have been running since 1997.

There are voted for and judged categories, with the voted categories recognising service excellence and product quality across the timber industry. Voting is open to customers throughout the supply chain and they can vote for up to two companies per category. All four of Premier Forest’s nominations are in voted for categories.

The industry leading awards will be held at the Hilton London Bankside on Friday 19 September.

Terry Edgell, Co-founder & CEO of Premier Forest Products, said:

“We’re so proud to have been shortlisted for four major categories at this year’s TTJ Awards. These are the only industry awards voted for by customers, so to be nominated in four categories means a lot to us as a business. It shows that the emphasis we place on customer satisfaction is being recognised and the team’s hard work and dedication is paying off. We can’t wait to celebrate as a team at the event.”

Premier Forest Products is engaged in the importation, processing, merchanting and wholesale distribution of timber and timber products from multiple sites across the UK.