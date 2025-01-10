Premier Forecourts and Construction Launches Recruitment Drive Amid Expansion

Premier Forecourts and Construction, an industry leader in delivering complex forecourt and infrastructure projects across the UK, has announced a major recruitment drive to support its ongoing growth and diversification.

The company is looking to fill multiple roles across various departments, including site-based and office-based positions, as it strengthens its workforce and continues to grow.

Key positions the company is recruiting for include Multiskilled Site Operatives, Small Works Site Managers, Working Foremen, and Ground Workers. Additionally, as part of the company’s expansion, the Commercial Team is also growing. With James Cook recently promoted to Head of Commercial, Premier is seeking an experienced Quantity Surveyor to join this vital department.

Cook, who has been with Premier Forecourts and Construction for over eight years, began his journey as an Assistant Procurement Manager. In 2018, he transitioned to the Commercial Team as an Assistant Quantity Surveyor, where his talent and leadership have been instrumental in delivering the company’s ambitious projects. He accepted his new role as Head of Commercial on November 1, 2024.

With a reputation for construction excellence, Premier Forecourts and Construction has successfully expanded into the rail sector, bringing its expertise in construction and civil work, together with electric vehicle charging (EV) and fuel to rail infrastructure projects. This move builds on the company’s position as the only business of its size capable of delivering both EV and traditional fuel solutions, further cementing its status as an industry leader.

Premier Forecourts and Construction’s success is built on its people, and the company is committed to maintaining a workplace culture that prioritises employee well-being. As an Investors in People Gold Award winner, the business has demonstrated a long-standing dedication to staff development, job satisfaction, and mental health support.

In an industry where mental health is a growing concern, Premier supports Mates in Mind, an organisation focused on improving mental health awareness in the construction sector. This partnership underscores the company’s proactive approach to creating a supportive and inclusive work environment.

Steve Evans, Managing Director of Premier Forecourts and Construction, said:

“Our team is the foundation of everything we achieve. We’re proud to be recognised as an employer that values the well-being of its people as much as the quality of its work. As we expand into new sectors like rail infrastructure and strengthen our Commercial Team, we’re excited to welcome new talent to our team and provide opportunities to contribute to projects that make a real difference.”

The recruitment drive reflects Premier’s continued evolution to meet the demands of modern infrastructure.

Speaking about the opportunities available, Jackie Towell, HR Manager at Premier Forecourts and Construction, said:

“We want to hear from people who share our passion for excellence and innovation. At Premier, we believe in creating an environment where everyone can thrive, develop, and grow their careers. This is a chance to ‘make the move that makes the world move,’ by joining a company that not only leads the industry in quality but also puts its people first.”

For more information about Premier Forecourts and Construction or to learn about current opportunities, please visit here. www.premierforecourtsandconstruction.com/move-ahead-with-premier