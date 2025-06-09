Preferred Option for A494 River Dee Bridge Replacement Announced

A public consultation was held looking at five possible options. This confirmed there was strong support for Option E, the Welsh Government said, and further work has also been carried out to address some of the comments raised.

It added that Option E has been announced as the preferred option as it is the most affordable, has a lower environmental footprint and is the most practical to deliver. It will provide a new single bridge structure with full provision for active travel within the new bridge.

The preliminary design, which considers the environmental and engineering issues in more detail, continues to be developed, taking account of the comments made during the consultation. The next stage will be to publish draft Orders and an Environmental Statement which will allow stakeholders to comment, support or object to the proposals. This is programmed for Autumn 2025 and public exhibitions will be held during this period where officials and the project team will be available to answer any queries.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2026 to early 2027.

A new bridge is needed as the requirement for repairs on the existing bridge is increasing. Inspections and monitoring to date have concluded that the frequency of repairs and the risk of major repair and intervention requiring the closure of the bridge is growing year-on-year.

The Welsh Government added that a preferred option identified in 2019 has been reviewed and new scheme options are proposed that ensure better alignment with current policies whilst improving value for money and resilience along this strategically important corridor. A further priority is to reduce disruption during construction as far as possible.

The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: