Powys Council Reports Progress and Challenges on Path to Net Zero

LED light fittings and solar PV panels installed on county council buildings in Powys have helped cut yearly carbon emissions by 113.96 tonnes and reduce energy bills by around £130,000.

These are among the figures revealed in the Powys Net Zero Annual Report 2024, which will be presented to the county council’s Cabinet.

Key achievements for 2024 include:

LED lighting: More than 3,600 fixtures replaced, saving 40,874kg CO2e.

EV (electric vehicle) infrastructure: £635,000 secured for extra capacity.

Energy efficiency: Improved in more than 1,800 properties.

Solar PV (photovoltaic) installations: 528 kW installed, saving 73,083kg CO2e.

Insulation and glazing: Significant upgrades across schools and community buildings.

Major projects and funding in 2024 include:

Shared Prosperity Fund: £7.17 million allocated to more than 25 decarbonisation projects.

Warm Wales Scheme: Improved energy efficiency in homes.

Energy Redress Scheme: Supported community-owned renewables.

Nature Recovery Action Plan: Developed to enhance biodiversity and green spaces.

Severn Valley Water Management Scheme: Began tackling flood risk and water resilience.

However, despite these successes the council’s carbon emissions for the 2023-24 financial year went up by 5.2% to 90,272.77 tonnes.

This was in part due to:

Inclusion of school transport data for the first time.

Higher supply chain emissions.

Fleet and business travel growth.

There were decreases though in:

Commuting and homeworking emissions.

Waste emissions (due to a move away from landfill).

“We are committed to becoming a net-zero council by 2030 and supporting the county to reach net-zero by 2050,” said Councillor Jackie Charlton, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys. “This first annual report outlines our progress, challenges, and plans for addressing the climate and ecological emergencies.”

The challenges to the council reaching net-zero by 2030, identified in the report, include:

Budget constraints.

Limited staffing and fixed-term roles.

Lack of organisation-wide climate literacy.

Uncosted action plans.

Cllr Charlton added:

“We have made meaningful progress but acknowledge the need for greater pace, scale, and investment. We remain committed to our Greener Powys vision and will continue to collaborate with communities and partners to meet our climate and nature goals.”

Next steps for 2025-26, covered in the report, include: