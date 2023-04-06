Positive Response to Senedd Review of Welsh Government’s EV Charging Progress

EVA Cymru, Wales’ national representative body for Electric Vehicle owners and drivers, welcomed the recent publication of a full review of the Welsh Government’s progress against their Electric Vehicle Charging Strategy.

Released as part of a wide-ranging inquiry by the Senedd’s cross-party Climate Change, Environment, and Infrastructure Committee, the report identifies a lack of action on many of the targets set in the strategy and urges renewed efforts to achieve Wales’ climate targets and create a greener Wales.

EVA Cymru contributed a full written response to the consultation as well as giving verbal evidence to the committee. In representing the views of real EV drivers, EVA Cymru were able to have a significant impact on the inquiry and to highlight the barriers faced by EV drivers, and those who might want to switch away from petrol and diesel.

EVA Cymru Chair, Paul Bevan, said:

”EV Drivers will recognise the issues highlighted in the committee’s review such as a lack of key rapid charging hubs on major routes up and down Wales. Whilst every month there are more chargers being installed they’re not always in the right places and we’ve seen some areas even go backwards since the start of the year with companies removing chargers from key service stations on the A55 in North Wales”

However, he reiterated the association’s support for the Welsh Government’s strategy which was launched in 2021:

“Despite the lack of overall progress, the strategy provides the framework for Wales to become a country which leads on zero-emission transport. The committee’s report emphasises the role EVs must play in achieving Wales’ decarbonisation targets and, for those who can, switching to an EV is an important way people can make a difference right now”.

EV Driver numbers continue to grow, with 7,800 new EVs on the road in Wales in the last year. Although most EV charging is undertaken at home, opportunities to charge at work or when on the road are increasing too with over 400 new public chargers opened in Wales in 2022.