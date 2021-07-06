Portal Training is First in Wales to Achieve Gold Standard Investors In People Wellbeing Award

Portal Training is the first employer in Wales to achieve a Gold standard Investors in People Wellbeing Award.

The Cardiff-based training provider joins a prestigious group of 20 Welsh organisations to have received the award and, as the smallest so far, is also the first ever in Wales to achieve it at a Gold standard.

Founded in 2011, Portal Training is a dynamic and innovative bilingual training provider, supporting organisations to develop the leadership and management as well as the coaching and mentoring capacity of their workforce. Through the delivery of innovative and creative training courses and resources in these areas, as well as in sport and childcare, Portal helps raise achievement and improve performance among professionals working in the education, business and sporting sectors.

Gold level accreditation is awarded by Investors in People to employers with a wellbeing strategy in place which is clearly supported by everyone, and who offer opportunities and dedicated spaces for people to work well and socialise in. It also recognises organisations where people understand and support each other’s mental health.

Sarah Heenan, Head of HR at Portal training said:

“We are absolutely delighted to hold this accolade and are excited to develop further a safe, secure, and enjoyable workplace based around the needs of our team. Our staff’s wellbeing is at the heart of our company so for our wellbeing approaches that make work a better place for our people to be recognised at a Gold standard is fantastic and a true testament to the culture we’ve strived to create.”

Its Investors in People Wellbeing Gold standard was awarded following a rigorous assessment process involving staff interviews, a full staff survey and the completion of a report.

Gwawr Booth, Managing Director, said:

“We are just so thrilled and immensely proud to have achieved this award. The team are absolutely amazing and deserve to be supported in the best possible manner. “We want them to feel happy, safe and comfortable coming to work and to feel that the support structures are in place to help them whatever concerns they have. Portal’s success is due to their hard work and passion and as the saying goes, you should always look after those who look after you.”

It is estimated that 33 productive days are lost per year to moderate to severe depression, an average of six days of productive time at work to people who are worried about their finances, and four productive days to those with a poor diet.

By becoming accredited with its Wellbeing Gold award, Investors in People estimates that Portal Training has contributed to 40 days of achieving better journeys to work, 40 days of better lunches and 40 days of getting to the end of the day with people feeling like they’ve achieved more.

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said:

“We’d like to congratulate Portal Training. Gold accreditation on We invest in Wellbeing is a fantastic effort for any organisation, and places Portal Training in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of their people.”

For more information on Portal Training visit: www.portal-training.co.uk