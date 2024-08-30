Port of Milford Haven Launches Stakeholder Survey to Help Shape Future Plans

The Port of Milford Haven, the UK’s leading energy port, has announced the launch of its Stakeholder Survey. This survey provides a crucial opportunity for stakeholders, including customers, local residents, businesses, and other interested parties, to share their views on the Port's performance, priorities and future plans.

The Port of Milford Haven plays a vital role in the local and national economy, facilitating the energy sector and supporting a wide range of industries. As part of its commitment to continuous improvement and community engagement, the Port is seeking feedback to better understand public perception and to inform its strategic decisions moving forward.

Participants in the survey will have the opportunity to comment on various aspects of the Port’s operations, including environmental sustainability, economic impact, community relations, and future development plans. The feedback received will remain anonymous and will be instrumental in shaping the Port's priorities and ensuring that it continues to meet the needs of its diverse stakeholders.

Anna Malloy, Communications Director at the Port of Milford Haven, emphasised the importance of this survey in fostering open dialogue and collaboration with the Port’s broad range of stakeholders. She stated:

“Our stakeholders are at the heart of everything we do. The Stakeholder Survey is a key tool in helping us understand how we are performing from their perspective and where we can improve. We encourage everyone with an interest in the Port to take part in this survey and share their thoughts. Their feedback will help shape our future plans and ensure we continue to deliver excellence to our customers and value to the community and the wider region.”

The survey is now open and will run until 20th September. All stakeholders are encouraged to participate by visiting HERE. The Port of Milford Haven values all feedback and looks forward to working together with the community to shape a prosperous future.