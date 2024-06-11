Annual Stakeholder Meetings Offer Chance to Hear from Port of Milford Haven

Members of the public are invited to attend the Port of Milford Haven’s Annual Stakeholder Meetings to hear about progress over the past year and development plans for the future.

Stakeholders will hear from the Port’s Chair, Chris Martin, and Chief Executive, Tom Sawyer, as well as other members of the Board and Senior Management team.

The Port says that 2023, its 65th year, was an exceptional year, with revenues exceeding £40 million for the first time, which it says reflects the collective efforts of everyone inside the business as well as the strength of the partnerships the Port has formed with its stakeholders.

Attendees will hear more about how a successful Port can help to support a thriving community. They will also hear updates on plans for significant investment to strengthen the Port’s world-class pilotage operations on the Waterfront, ambitions to play a major role in supporting floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea from Pembroke Port, and further details behind the recent collaboration with The Celtic Collection on the purchase of St Brides Spa Hotel.

Tom Sawyer, CEO at the Port of Milford Haven said:

“As a trust port we are accountable to all of our stakeholders, Port users and those whose livelihoods and welfare depend upon us. Our Annual Stakeholder Meetings are the perfect opportunity to talk to us about the Port’s performance, as well as our developments and investments across Pembrokeshire. They are public events, open to anyone who would like to know more about our plans, or who may have queries about our activities.”

The meetings take place on:

19th June, 5.30pm-8pm: Torch Theatre, Milford Haven.

21st June, 10.30am-1pm: Pater Hall, Pembroke Dock.

As part of the meetings there will be a Q&A session. To submit questions in advance email prdepartment@mhpa.co.uk.

To register visit www.mhpa.co.uk/ASM, email prdepartment@mhpa.co.uk or call 01646 696100. Attendance must be registered by Monday 17th June.