Port of Milford Haven Welcomes New Marine Support Officer to Pembroke Port

As part of its ongoing investments in Pembroke Port, the Port of Milford Haven has welcomed David Stubbins as its new Marine Support Officer focusing on assisting cargo, heavy lift, and renewable vessels on the Milford Haven Waterway.

Tasked with providing dedicated marine expertise and guidance to the Pembroke Port team, David is working closely with Commercial Manager, Sharon Adams, to ensure customers get the most out of Port’s facilities that include a heavy lift quay and a new enlarged slipway.

Speaking on his new role, David Stubbins, Marine Support Officer for Pembroke Port and the Port of Milford Haven, said:

“Working on the Milford Haven Waterway is a full circle moment for me after growing up in Milford Haven and joining the Merchant Navy. It’s also a particularly exciting time to join the Port of Milford Haven with its continuing pilotage investment and with the new facilities available at Pembroke Port. I very much look forward to working alongside our customers to ensure they benefit from these investments.”

David will work collaboratively with the team at Pembroke Port, including Sharon Adams the Commercial Manager, to ensure that the level of service to customers in the cargo and renewables sector is excellent.

Sharon added:

“The new slipway, laydown facilities, workboat pontoons and office spaces created as part of the £60m Pembroke Dock Marine project will create fantastic opportunities for our customers. We recognise that Pembroke Port is an increasingly busy site and David will become an integral part of the team to ensure our customers always benefit from a safe, efficient and reliable operation. We are very excited for the future.”

Find out more about how you can use Pembroke Port on the Milford Haven Waterway at www.pembrokeport.com.

The Pembroke Dock Marine project is funded by the Swansea Bay City Deal through the UK and Welsh Governments, the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government and through private investment.