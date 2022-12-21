Pop-up Trading Space Moves to New Premises after Successful First Year

A pop-up retail project moved to bigger premises and is supporting more businesses than ever following a successful first year.

The Antur Cymru Trading Space in Aberystwyth has relocated to the former post office on Great Darkgate Street and can now host up to 20 independent sellers.

Part of the innovative New Skills New Start programme – a UK Government initiative funded via the UK Community Renewal Fund, led by Ceredigion Council – the site is already proving popular with customers and held a bustling Christmas market recently following an event to celebrate progress over the last 12 months.

Project Manager Julie Morgan is confident with further funding in 2023 the premises will continue to operate and provide a base for a variety of artisan firms including Hannah Jones Earrings, Queer Little Shop for LGBTQ+ merchandise, Ray of Light, Becws Welsh bakes, Wishing Well Crystals, Otter and Oak illustration, and Carys Doyle Ceramics.

She is proud of how the team helped build confidence in the scheme, delivered free one-to-one guidance and bespoke training, organised motivational presentations and workshops, and in total facilitated 31 sustainable, ethical start-up businesses at the store.

Julie said,

“Most importantly we’ve built their confidence and given these entrepreneurs, makers and producers a platform to showcase what they do.” “We are there to lay the foundations and to see so many of them build on that – growing their profiles and experience while also giving the people of Aberystwyth a new outlet to visit – has been really heartening. “The scheme has received a lot of positive feedback and breathed new life into this part of town.”

The project has been so well-received it has garnered attention in other areas of Wales and could be rolled out to other counties in the future.

Julie continued,