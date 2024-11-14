Pop-Up Corris Crafts Christmas Shop and Deli Opens

A pop-up craft shop has opened in the café at a popular Mid Wales visitor attraction ready for the festive season.

The shop, which opens daily from 10am to 4pm, hosts a collection of handmade crafts designed and made at Corris Craft Centre, near Machynlleth.

Handmade chocolates from Chocablock, hand carved candles from The Candle Studio, a collection of artisan gin from Dyfi Distillery, smoking dragons and pottery from Quarry Pottery and handcrafted organic furniture from Taran Eco Designs are on offer.

Danny Cameron, Corris Caverns director, said:

“After a busy summer season, many of the craftspeople down tools and take a well-earned winter rest. Corris Café opens every day, so this year we have decided to host a special Corris Crafts Christmas shop so that our winter visitors can still enjoy many of the unique crafts made here at the Corris Craft Centre.”

Visitors to Corris Café will also find delicious Welsh food and drink, as well as Christmas hampers. The popular café serves a delicious menu filled with local produce and homemade items.

The Pop-up Corris Crafts Christmas shop opens daily until December 22.