Pontypridd United Announce Ownership Investment from GS Verde

Ambitious Welsh Premier League football club Pontypridd United have announced a co-ownership investment from dealmaking business GS Verde Group.

The investment, which sees GS Verde’s Chief Commercial Officer, David Dulieu, join as Board Director and Ambassador, supports the club’s determination to become a sporting and community force and realise its ambition to achieve qualification to a UEFA European Football competition.

Paul Ragan, Chairman of Pontypridd United, said:

“It’s a true testament of the progress the club has made over the past few seasons; where we are now able to attract the kind of quality we have to the board in David and others. It’s also a real boost to the Pontypridd United Business Club, with GS Verde becoming one of our latest commercial partners.

It’s about supporting the local community, enjoying the journey, making friends, and doing business, and in simple terms that’s why we are attracting so much commercial interest at Pontypridd United.”

GS Verde joins the club as the 8th co-owner, alongside entrepreneurs such as Paul Ragan (Chairman) and Matthew Epps (Vice Chairman) amongst several others.

Ragan continued,

“With significant investment expected in Welsh Domestic Football over the next 5 years, this is a great time for both existing and aspiring ‘Ryan Reynolds’ to get involved. As a club, we are building a model based on 20 equal owners, who we refer to as Ambassadors. It was important to the Board that we considered longevity in our model and recognise we have a significant role to play throughout the Pontypridd Community. We boast a thriving grassroots section, a strong UEFA ‘Cat B’ rated Academy, and two very ambitious Men’s and Women’s Premiership teams”.

GS Verde Group is an M&A dealmaking group supporting businesses through transactions such as business sales, acquisitions, and raising investment. The Group have previously worked with a number of the entrepreneurs involved in Pontypridd United, including the recent announcement of GS Verde supporting UPVC Direct on their acquisition of Principality Plastics.

David Dulieu, CCO and Board Director of GS Verde said:

“We have had a great relationship with many of the business leaders involved in Pontypridd United for several years, and so we know the calibre of those involved. When the opportunity arose, we were delighted to support the club.”

Pontypridd United prides itself on being much more than a football club. With a focus on developing teams of all age groups and genders, and supporting local businesses and charities, the Club puts the local community at the heart of its motivation.

David concluded: