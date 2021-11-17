Pontypool Transport Hub Reimagines Regional Connections

The Pontypool & New Inn Park and Ride project, updating this remote railway station includes the creation 160 parking spaces including EV charging, to make the station a vital connector for the region.

The scheme’s aim is to break the current cycle of poor facilities and services by providing an interchange provision, enabling the station to act as a reginal travel hub

The new Park and Ride will be accessed from the A4042 trunk road, with compliant disabled platform access and improved station facilities, including cycle parking. Updated, the station will be a vital interchange point for passengers travelling to and from Blaenavon, Abersychan, Pontypool, New Inn, Usk and west Monmouthshire.

Michelle Mitchell, Group Leader – Highways and Transportation told Business News Wales:

“The aim is is to provide an additional 160 parking spaces, including 11 accessible parking bays and five drop-off and pick-up areas. There’ll be seven extra-width parking bays along with 11 EV bays. “In the past it’s been a a poor physical asset in a remote location. Bringing in Park and Ride is going to change all that, and there will major other improvements, improving disabled access, and improving pedestrian and cycling access.”

The new hub will also support future residents of the proposed 47 acre Mamhilad 900-home urban village development to be built at Pontypool’s Parke-Davis site.