Welcome to the Tenth episode of Wales Business Review.
This week former First Minister of Wales Carwyn Jones is joined by Ashley Rogers, Director NWMD Business Council and Kevin Gardiner, board member of Cardiff Capital Region and MD and Global Investment Strategist at Rothschild & Co.
Some of the topics discussed on this week's show include:
-
- The Opportunity for Wales in the New Global Economy
- The Renewed Importance of City Region Growth Deals
- Economic stimulus – Can the Government afford Borrowing Levels
- What Does Economic Recovery Look like for Wales?