Podcast Series: Cardiff Capital Region – Lockdown to Delivery

Welcome to this week's podcast, part of a series telling the ongoing story of the Cardiff Capital Region City Deal (CCRCD) as it emerges from lockdown into a new delivery phase. In this episode Frank Holmes, Chair of the CCR Economic Growth Partnership and Investment Panel, talks to us about:

The potential impact of uncertainty caused by Covid-19 on CCR businesses

The most critical things for the CCR to focus on and why we need to stick to the long-term plan

The importance of collaboration and taking it to the next level

What success could look like in 12 months' time

We hope you find the recording informative and interesting. A written Q&A version will also be issued later this week.