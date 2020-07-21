Podcast Series: Cardiff Capital Region – Lockdown to Delivery

Welcome to this week's podcast, part of a series telling the ongoing story of the Cardiff Capital Region City Deal (CCRCD) as it emerges from lockdown into a new delivery phase. In this episode Frank Holmes, Chair of the CCR Economic Growth Partnership and Investment Panel, talks to us about:
- The potential impact of uncertainty caused by Covid-19 on CCR businesses
- The most critical things for the CCR to focus on and why we need to stick to the long-term plan
- The importance of collaboration and taking it to the next level
- What success could look like in 12 months' time
We hope you find the recording informative and interesting. A written Q&A version will also be issued later this week.